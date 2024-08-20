Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00.

EL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bernstein Bank raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.23.

Shares of EL opened at $92.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $86.05 and a 1-year high of $165.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.28.

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 163.0% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

