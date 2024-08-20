Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s previous close.

EL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $191.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

Shares of EL traded down $3.40 on Tuesday, reaching $89.45. 6,266,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.28. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $86.05 and a 12 month high of $165.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,555 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,151,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,169,000 after buying an additional 496,308 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $518,975,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 44.4% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,466,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,163,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,612,000 after purchasing an additional 140,416 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

