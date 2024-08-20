Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of down 3-5% yr/yr to ~$3.34-3.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.76 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.750-2.950 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bernstein Bank increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.23.

NYSE EL opened at $92.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $86.05 and a twelve month high of $165.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.67 and its 200 day moving average is $127.28.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

