EscoinToken Price Tops $0.69 on Major Exchanges (ELG)

EscoinToken (ELG) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, EscoinToken has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. EscoinToken has a market capitalization of $85.02 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EscoinToken token can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001165 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EscoinToken Token Profile

EscoinToken’s launch date was April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 185,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,042,469 tokens. EscoinToken’s official website is www.escoin.ee. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico. The official message board for EscoinToken is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5277290.0. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico.

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.

The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

EscoinToken Token Trading

