Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Short Interest Update

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 531,800 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 591,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENZ. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 2.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,499,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 64,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Enzo Biochem Trading Down 1.8 %

ENZ traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 22,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,877. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. Enzo Biochem has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $1.68.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem ( NYSE:ENZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 134.17% and a negative return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $8.02 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.