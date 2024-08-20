Enovix (ENVX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Enovix (NASDAQ: ENVX):

8/5/2024 – Enovix had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

8/1/2024 – Enovix had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Enovix had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $11.00 to $14.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Enovix had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Enovix had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Enovix is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

6/27/2024 – Enovix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Enovix was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating.

Enovix Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,634,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,497,553. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73. Enovix Co. has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $18.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

In related news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enovix by 63.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,886,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,085,000 after buying an additional 1,512,424 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 2,228.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,438,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,253 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,239,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,556,000 after purchasing an additional 540,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enovix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,928,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,871,000 after purchasing an additional 513,508 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enovix by 47.6% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 835,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 269,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

