Enovix (ENVX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Enovix (NASDAQ: ENVX):
- 8/5/2024 – Enovix had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.
- 8/1/2024 – Enovix had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/1/2024 – Enovix had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $11.00 to $14.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2024 – Enovix had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2024 – Enovix had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2024 – Enovix is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/27/2024 – Enovix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/25/2024 – Enovix was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating.
Enovix Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,634,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,497,553. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73. Enovix Co. has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $18.68.
Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix
In related news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
