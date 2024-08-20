Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Trading 0.1% Higher

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.23 and last traded at $39.15. Approximately 754,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,440,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.13.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 134.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Enbridge by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,280,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,049,268,000 after buying an additional 1,227,031 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

