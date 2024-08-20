Empower One Day Volume Hits $0.03 (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded 45.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Empower has traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar. Empower has a market cap of $1,208.02 and $0.03 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empower token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Empower Token Profile

Empower’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,130,662 tokens. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. The official website for Empower is mpwr.clubrare.xyz.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.00010421 USD and is up 85.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

