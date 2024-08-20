Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.83.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ERJ. UBS Group upped their price target on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
Embraer stock opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.71. Embraer has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $33.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. Embraer had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Embraer will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.
