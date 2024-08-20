Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $59.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 623.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

