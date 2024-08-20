Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.60.

DYN opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.15. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $46.74. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $48,065.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $48,065.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 80,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $2,419,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,834.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,270,510 over the last three months. 20.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,988,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,698,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

