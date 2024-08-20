Dymension (DYM) Price Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

Dymension (DYM) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Dymension has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. Dymension has a total market capitalization of $270.84 million and $11.88 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002310 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,031,650,977 coins and its circulating supply is 199,211,137 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,031,594,918 with 199,134,679 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.38756248 USD and is up 6.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $11,475,743.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

