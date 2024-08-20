DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Receives $70.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 6.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 2.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 2,658.2% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 182,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 175,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 297.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTM opened at $75.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.74. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $76.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

