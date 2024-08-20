DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Short Interest Up 6.8% in July

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 764,300 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 715,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,273.8 days.

DS Smith Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DITHF opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75. DS Smith has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $6.35.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

