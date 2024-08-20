Driven Brands’ (DRVN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.74% from the stock’s current price.

DRVN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Driven Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Baird R W upgraded Driven Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.95.

Driven Brands Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:DRVN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 139,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $611.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.34 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 33.56%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Driven Brands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 49.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 579.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the second quarter valued at $86,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

