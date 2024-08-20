Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Short Interest Update

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 788,100 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 906,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLB. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.94. 429,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,895. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.76. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $66.35 and a 52-week high of $90.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $181,772.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 398.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

