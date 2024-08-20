Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Shares Gap Down to $113.02

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $113.02, but opened at $110.36. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $111.97, with a volume of 209,207 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 3.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.82.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.4845 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDU. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $533,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $556,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 54.7% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 44,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 15,749 shares during the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

