Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Shares Gap Down to $113.02

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $113.02, but opened at $110.36. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $111.97, with a volume of 209,207 shares trading hands.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 3.6 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.82.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.4845 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.
