Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target Cut to $194.00

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $202.00 to $194.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

DDS stock opened at $348.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $410.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.40. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $286.39 and a 12 month high of $476.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 34.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Connor bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $346.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,051,960. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dillard’s by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth about $9,036,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dillard’s by 43.5% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Dillard’s by 90.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

