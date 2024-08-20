DIH Holding US, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHAI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DIH Holding US, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHAI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,800 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 239,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of DIH Holding US stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 14,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,072. DIH Holding US has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87.

DIH Holding US (NASDAQ:DHAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter.

DIH Holding US, Inc operates as a robotics and virtual reality (VR) technology provider for the rehabilitation industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers ArmeoPower, a backbone robot for arm and hand therapy in an early stage of rehabilitation; ArmeoSpring for less severe patients that provides self-initiated repetitive arm and hand therapy in an extensive workspace; ArmeoSpring Pro; and Armeo Senso, for patients self-initiated and still structurally controlled movement patterns to completely open movement.

