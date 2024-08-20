Decred Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.52 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $10.38 or 0.00017505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Decred has a market cap of $168.83 million and $2.52 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00072653 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007944 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,266,306 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

