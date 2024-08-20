Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Short Interest Down 8.7% in July

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 6,320,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $5.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.51. 1,131,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,286. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.69. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The firm's revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.73%.

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.95.

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,483.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total transaction of $2,344,283.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $352,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,483.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $17,202,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $1,199,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

