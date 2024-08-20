Dakota Wealth Management Sells 59 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 416.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,837,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Republic Services by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,918 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,892,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 361,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after acquiring an additional 208,902 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.98. 104,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,353. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.49 and a 200-day moving average of $189.56. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $206.54. The stock has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RSG

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.