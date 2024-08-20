Dakota Wealth Management Sells 2,521 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 108.4% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 15,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,723,000 after buying an additional 29,503 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 3.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 64.8% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 624,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,405,000 after buying an additional 245,601 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 470.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 22,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,087.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.48.

Get Our Latest Report on GPN

Global Payments Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $108.86. The stock had a trading volume of 414,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,549. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.46 and a 200 day moving average of $113.99. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.