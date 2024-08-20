Dakota Wealth Management Has $4.63 Million Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pentair by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,494 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 185,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.89. The stock had a trading volume of 477,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pentair from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

