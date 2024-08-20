Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 30,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 560.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,599. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.87. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $105.74. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.