Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Short Interest Up 6.3% in July

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Daily Journal Stock Up 1.1 %

Daily Journal stock traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $453.61. 4,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,927. Daily Journal has a 1-year low of $286.05 and a 1-year high of $474.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $412.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.43. The stock has a market cap of $624.62 million, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Daily Journal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in Daily Journal by 195.8% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 34,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Daily Journal by 199.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Daily Journal in the 4th quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Daily Journal by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

