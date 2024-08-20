Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Cue Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 150,457 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 100.0% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 35.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Biopharma Stock Performance

Cue Biopharma stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.76. 306,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.96. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cue Biopharma ( NASDAQ:CUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 128.30% and a negative net margin of 711.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $15.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.80.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

