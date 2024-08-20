Critical Review: QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI) versus Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT)

QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI – Get Free Report) and Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for QT Imaging and Pixie Dust Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QT Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A Pixie Dust Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pixie Dust Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.21, suggesting a potential upside of 310.24%. Given Pixie Dust Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pixie Dust Technologies is more favorable than QT Imaging.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

24.2% of QT Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Pixie Dust Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 75.4% of QT Imaging shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares QT Imaging and Pixie Dust Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QT Imaging $3.07 million 3.75 -$4.03 million N/A N/A Pixie Dust Technologies $5.18 million 3.65 -$14.45 million N/A N/A

QT Imaging has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pixie Dust Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares QT Imaging and Pixie Dust Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QT Imaging N/A N/A -19.75% Pixie Dust Technologies N/A N/A N/A

About QT Imaging

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of body imaging systems for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The company offers QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner, an ultrasonic imaging system that provides reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient's breast. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Novato, California.

About Pixie Dust Technologies

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc., a technology company, focuses on personal care and diversity, and workspace and digital transformation businesses primarily in Japan. It offers SonoRepro, an ultrasonic non-contact vibrotactile stimulation scalp care device; VUEVO, a series of directional voice arrival detection devices for individuals with deaf and hard-of-hearing; and kikippa, an acoustic stimulation device functioning as a desk-top speaker. The company also provides iwasemi, a sound-absorbing or sound-proofing material for architectural and interior design firms; hackke, a location positioning technology; KOTOWARI, a technology offering spatial analysis data; and magickiri, a planning services and monitoring service, which monitors human behavior and analyzes the customer's environment on the customer's behalf. In addition, it operates Pixie Nest, a membership forum, which hosts meetings and distributes information to facilitate solving social issues. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

