CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 99.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CRSP stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.00. 260,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,460. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average of $62.07.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

