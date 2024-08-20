CRH (NYSE:CRH) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised CRH from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.70.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH stock opened at $84.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a one year low of $51.59 and a one year high of $88.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.81 and a 200 day moving average of $80.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CRH will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter worth $1,179,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter worth $3,358,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in CRH by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in CRH by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its stake in CRH by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

