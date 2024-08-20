CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) EVP Sells $197,825.00 in Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.26, for a total value of $197,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,331.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CRA International stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.28. The stock had a trading volume of 15,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,254. CRA International, Inc. has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $187.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.87 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 6.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CRA International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in CRA International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CRA International by 12.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRAI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of CRA International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

