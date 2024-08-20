Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $85.01 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and approximately $85.01 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $4.72 or 0.00007940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00037672 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012202 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.