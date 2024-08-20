Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 531,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 486,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Cosan Price Performance

Shares of CSAN traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 385,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,714. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. Cosan has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Cosan will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cosan Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosan

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.3469 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Cosan’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSAN. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000.

About Cosan

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company's Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

