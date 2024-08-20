Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Short Interest Down 10.7% in July

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 826,500 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 925,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Compass Diversified Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Compass Diversified stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,464. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $25.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 127.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 588.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Diversified

In other news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 2,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $40,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Larry L. Enterline purchased 8,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $184,030.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,975.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $40,340.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,111.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 15,212 shares of company stock valued at $336,571 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

