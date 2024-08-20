CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.13. 1,552,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 4,043,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded CommScope from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1.75.

The firm has a market cap of $931.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 30.88%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in CommScope by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in CommScope by 357.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CommScope by 5,083.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

