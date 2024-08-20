Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Short Interest Down 8.1% in July

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 486,500 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 529,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Coastal Financial

In other news, CFO Joel G. Edwards sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $45,961.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,602.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coastal Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Coastal Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Coastal Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,488,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 18.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coastal Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CCB stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $50.14. 23,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,256. Coastal Financial has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $53.54. The company has a market cap of $672.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.30 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 6.07%. Analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coastal Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Hovde Group increased their price target on Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCB

Coastal Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.