Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Short Interest Update

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,900 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 353,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Co-Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Co-Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Co-Diagnostics Stock Performance

Co-Diagnostics stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.72. 2,010,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,305. The firm has a market cap of $53.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. Co-Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $1.94.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.

