City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) EVP Sells $69,372.00 in Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $69,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

City stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.66. 10,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,426. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.26 and its 200-day moving average is $105.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. City Holding has a 12 month low of $86.56 and a 12 month high of $125.54.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. City had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 32.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. City’s dividend payout ratio is 35.97%.

CHCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group upped their price objective on City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, City currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in City by 95.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of City by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in City during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in City in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in City by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

