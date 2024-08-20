Chris Kondo Sells 8,706 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chris Kondo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of Apple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $225.89. 40,646,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,943,316. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.40. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Apple in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 774.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 33,891 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,016 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,928,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $406,099,000 after purchasing an additional 95,235 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,915,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 940,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $198,163,000 after buying an additional 162,881 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

