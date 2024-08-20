China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,808 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.46. 3,341,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,000,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average of $57.27.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

