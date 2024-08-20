China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,254 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 1.4 %

RVMD traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $43.04. 66,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,397. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.97. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $48.61. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $94,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,948 shares in the company, valued at $877,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $76,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,764.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $94,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,421 shares of company stock worth $2,637,077. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

