China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1,224.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 73,084 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,088,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,903. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.63. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $55.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRNX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 32,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $1,401,145.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $434,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,653.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 32,129 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $1,401,145.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,016 shares of company stock worth $8,320,842 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

