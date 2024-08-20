ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 3,846,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 14,041,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ChargePoint

ChargePoint Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $762.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 93.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.18%. The company had revenue of $107.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,722 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $38,810.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,331,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,436. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,722 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $38,810.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,331,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,436. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,007 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $26,609.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 402,493 shares in the company, valued at $563,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,099 shares of company stock worth $137,498. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,007,000. Creative Planning grew its position in ChargePoint by 152.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 188,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 113,699 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. 37.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.