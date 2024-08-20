Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $311,590.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,969,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,433,767.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PAYC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,971. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.07. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $299.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

