Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) and The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Financial Contrast

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) and The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Century Communities and The Berkeley Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Communities 0 1 1 0 2.50 The Berkeley Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Century Communities currently has a consensus target price of $101.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.45%. Given Century Communities’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Century Communities is more favorable than The Berkeley Group.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Century Communities pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. The Berkeley Group pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Century Communities pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Berkeley Group pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Century Communities and The Berkeley Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Communities $4.08 billion 0.73 $259.22 million $9.01 10.39 The Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A $2.62 23.37

Century Communities has higher revenue and earnings than The Berkeley Group. Century Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Berkeley Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Century Communities and The Berkeley Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Communities 7.90% 14.00% 8.10% The Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.5% of Century Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of The Berkeley Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Century Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Century Communities beats The Berkeley Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers. The company offers homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. It sells homes through its sales representatives, retail studios, and internet, as well as through independent real estate brokers in 18 states in the United States. Century Communities, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

