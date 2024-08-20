CEEK VR One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.45 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 2% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $23.98 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011468 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,538.87 or 0.99995360 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012551 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007810 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007727 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02993932 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $747,640.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

