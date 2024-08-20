CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.00

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31), with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.31).
The company has a market cap of £357,600.00 and a PE ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.64.
CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.
