Carnegie Investment Counsel Trims Stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lowered its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,450 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.06% of C3.ai worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities upgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $82,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C3.ai stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.49. 2,859,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,905,668. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.83. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $38.30.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.45 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 93.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

