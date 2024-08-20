Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 6,551 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Carnegie Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,551 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Altria Group by 49.1% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,960,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 57,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $556,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,417,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,516,982. The stock has a market cap of $88.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.80. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.70.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.