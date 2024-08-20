Carnegie Investment Counsel Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $242.88. 335,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,298. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Argus upgraded Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

